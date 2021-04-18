GOP Opposition Ends Greene's 'America First' Plan

(Newser) – There won't be an "America First" caucus in the US House after all. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene let go of the idea in the face of quick, broad opposition from members of both parties to the group's apparent founding document. Greene then tried to put space between her and the platform, the Wall Street Journal reports, saying it was "a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn't read." The document called for adherence to "Anglo-Saxon political traditions," going so far as to endorse the use of European architecture in US infrastructure. Republican House leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney were among those who denounced hate and nativism after Punchbowl posted the policy online. "The hatefulness of this statement is only surpassed by its ignorance of American history and values," Republican Rep. Ken Buck tweeted.

Greene blamed "the scum and liars in the media" for taking "something out of context." She didn't mention which parts of the document she disagrees with or were misunderstood, per the Washington Post. "The Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything," a spokesperson said, per CNN, though Greene's office had said Friday the caucus would be formed "very soon." Nonetheless, Greene promised in a tweet to keep working for former President Trump's "America First" agenda. "America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world," she said. The House already has removed Greene from committees over her past comments, but McCarthy kept her in the GOP conference. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Friday that any Republican joining an "America First" caucus should receive similar punishment. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)