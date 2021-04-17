(Newser) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is not on any congressional committees, is forming her own "America First" caucus based on "Anglo-Saxon political traditions." Membership hasn't been announced, but Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama said he's interested, as is Rep. Louie Gohmert. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who faces a House ethics investigation as well as a federal sex trafficking case, tweeted that he's in. Greene's office confirmed the launch Friday, CNN reports. A flier posted by Punchbowl News lays out the caucus platform, including nativist arguments and conspiracy theories, starting with election fraud. "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions," the seven-page document says.

Several Republicans immediately attacked the idea. "The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted. "Completely disgusted," Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, posted that Republicans teach tolerance. "Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate," Cheney wrote. "America First" was used as a slogan not just by former President Trump, but by Americans opposed to involvement in World War II, per NBC, even after Germany's slaughter of Jewish people became known in the US. A Democratic lawmaker, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, urged ignoring the caucus and its members. "They are as relevant or irrelevant as WE make them," he wrote. (Greene made a haul in first-quarter fundraising.)