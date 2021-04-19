Wild Video: Man Tosses Rabid Bobcat

(Newser) – A disturbing video captures the moment a rabid bobcat attacks a North Carolina woman—and the moment her husband grabs it off her and throws it through the air. Kristi and Happy Wade of Burgaw were walking to their SUV to take their cat to the vet the morning of April 9 when the growling animal ran across the street and attacked, WIS-TV reports. After throwing it several feet, Happy Wade eventually shot it after it ran into the couple's garage and then continued to charge, ABC 11 reports. A neighbor who had been jogging by at the time stopped to help and called 911.

Happy Wade says he knew something was not right with the animal, and indeed, the bobcat (which was wounded by Wade, then later shot dead by law enforcement) tested positive for rabies. The bobcat clawed its way up Kristi Wade's back, leaving her with puncture wounds, scratches, and several bites. It also bit her husband three times. Both of them have gotten more than 30 shots as they undergo the treatment for rabies. (Read more viral video stories.)