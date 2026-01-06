Snowmobiler Dies After Being Buried in California Avalanche

An avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada on Monday buried a snowmobiler in snow and killed him, authorities said. Rescuers responded after a 911 call around 2:20pm reported a possible avalanche near Johnson Peak and Castle Peak in Truckee, the AP reports. The snowmobiler was initially reported missing but then was found under the snow several minutes later, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Fellow recreationists found him but he didn't survive despite lifesaving efforts, according to the statement. Emergency personnel were working to safely extract the victim late Monday and to confirm no others were buried. The sheriff's office said more avalanches could occur and recommended that people avoid the area. Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the US, according to the National Avalanche Center.