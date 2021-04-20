Long Island Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded

(Newser) – Another shooting with multiple victims is in the news, this time out of Long Island. One person was killed and two others wounded at a supermarket in West Hempstead on Tuesday morning, reports the AP. Police identified the person killed as a 49-year-old employee of the Stop & Shop store. The shooter, who police say used a small handgun, remains at large. The shooting took place in a manager's office away from the main shopping area, says Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Authorities identified 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson as a suspect, per NBC New York. He had worked at the store, though it wasn't clear if he was employed there currently. The local school district is in "lock out" mode and asks the public not to come to its buildings as the manhunt continues. The NBC station says the shooter may have fled the scene by hopping on a bus. The conditions of the two wounded people were not released.