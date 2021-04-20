(Newser) – Chadian President Idriss Deby was scheduled to give a victory speech on Monday to celebrate his latest election win, one that would extend a reign already 31 years long. Instead, the military announced on TV that the 68-year-old was killed while leading a battle against rebels. The surprise news has ramifications not only for Africa but for the US and other Western nations that had teamed with Chad to battle extremists. Coverage:

Questions: In the capital of N'Djamena, the AP reports that the news is being met with skepticism in some camps. Why was the president on the front lines a day after declaring victory in the election? Few details about what happened have been released, leading to sentiment such as this: "The rumors that are going around about the transitional council give me the impression that some information is false," one resident tells the outlet. "So for me, I'd say it was a coup d'etat. He was killed."

