You Can Now Shop Darth Vader Actor's Star Wars Collection

Hundreds of items belonging to the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy are being auctioned off, including a script for The Empire Strikes Back with key lines removed. Though Darth Vader was voiced by James Earl Jones, David Prowse was the actor behind the mask, including for the major plot twist in Episode V, when Vader reveals himself to be Luke Skywalker's father. That line is omitted from the script featured in the online auction by the UK's East Bristol Auctions, which follows Prowse's death in November. Instead the lines read, "Luke, we will be the most powerful in the galaxy. You will have everything you could ever want... do not resist... it is our destiny," per CNN. Auctioneer Andy Stowe explains "the reveal—perhaps the most recognized moment in cinema history—was kept a big secret" from all but three or four crew members, per the Guardian.

Prowse, a former British weightlifting champion hired due to his size, "wasn't privy to the secret, so instead, he was given alternate dialogue which is considerably less dramatic," says Stowe. "But that in itself makes this a unique piece of history." The script, with a top estimate of $5,500, has a current bid of more than $13,000. Bids close on May 4 or "Star Wars Day." A Vader mask Prowse used for appearances, a prop taken from the Millennium Falcon's cockpit, signed posters, and a photo signed by "your loving son" Mark Hamill (Skywalker) are also up for grabs. There are more than 700 items in all. "In one box I'd find his Empire Strikes Back script, in another I found an actual piece of the Millennium Falcon, then a little deeper down I'd find a letter from Peter Cushing," who played Grand Moff Wilhuff Tarkin in Episode IV: A New Hope, Stowe tells the Guardian. The auction will benefit Alzheimer's Research UK.