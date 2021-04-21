(Newser) – Mike Lindell just can't catch a break. Not only is the MyPillow founder being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems and struggling to launch his social media site—now he's being prank-called, too. The Hill reports that on Monday, Lindell was hosting a live telethon to raise money for said site when he received a call from someone who said they had Donald Trump on the line. In video, Lindell can be seen with co-host Brannon Howse, leaning excitedly into the phone as a voice that sounds like Trump says on speakerphone, "Hello, everyone." A beaming Lindell notes, "We have the president here, our real president, everyone," followed by a greeting for the "president." That's when the prankster revealed himself, replying to Lindell in a British accent, "MacronShow.com, b----es!"

story continues below

Lindell quickly hung up on the caller and said to viewers, "You see what they're doing, they're attacking us. ... They're hacking into our phones." TooFab notes that Ron Blackman, host of the Macron Show comedy podcast, claimed responsibility for the prank, speaking more with the Daily Beast about how it was part of a daylong "siege" on Lindell, in which he also pretended he was a reporter from the Wall Street Journal and Lindell's own son. Blackman also describes how he pulled the prank off, calling Howse "dumber than a bag of rocks" and claiming Lindell's co-host was the weak link that allowed him to get through to Lindell in the first place. More here on the prank, which Blackman said took weeks to prepare for. (Read more Mike Lindell stories.)