Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department returned to the house of Reuben Flores Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. ((David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department returned to the house of Reuben Flores Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. ((David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo) via AP)