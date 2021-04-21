Jolie: This Thing I Love Became Impossible After Divorce

(Newser) – Angelina Jolie returns to her action-movie background as a firefighter in Those Who Wish Me Dead, coming out next month, to be followed by Marvel's Eternals in November. But if you were expecting some speech about how the perfect role or amazing script pulled her away from directing, you won’t get it. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," Jolie tells Entertainment Weekly. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it." E! previously reported that Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children—Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12; have been living with Jolie and traveled with her to New Mexico, where Those Who Wish Me Dead was filmed in 2019.

This comes amid a divorce that still has yet to be finalized. Last month, court documents suggested Jolie and the children would offer "proof" that Pitt committed domestic violence. There were reports that Pitt—who shares custody of the minor children and visits with them regularly—got physical with Maddox on a private jet in 2016, though he was later cleared by the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services. This followed Jolie's claims that Pitt wasn't paying child support but was charging Jolie interest on a $8 million loan, given so she could buy a house. Apart from starring roles in 2014's Maleficent and 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jolie taken only a handful of acting or voice roles over the past decade, instead opting to direct; her last directing credit was on 2017's First They Killed My Father. (Read more Angelina Jolie stories.)