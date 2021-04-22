House Passes Bill to Make DC the 51st State

(Newser) – 51 states? The idea became a smidge closer to reality on Thursday when the House passed a measure to bestow statehood on the District of Columbia, reports the Hill. Now, however, comes the hard part. Coverage:

The bill passed the House 216-208, but it faces monumental odds in the Senate, notes Axios. Advocates would need to win 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. And because DC is overwhelmingly Democratic, nobody in the GOP wants to give the opposing party two more seats in the Senate and one more in the House. What's more, it's not even clear that all Democrats would vote in favor, per the AP. Passage is probably only possible if Democrats scrap the filibuster, but even then it's not guaranteed.

Still, the Washington Post reports that proponents see momentum building for the movement—especially given new concerns about disenfranchised voters—and they at least look forward to the Senate holding its first-ever hearing on the issue now that Democrats control the chamber. The House also passed statehood last year, but it went nowhere in the GOP-controlled Senate.

story continues below