George W. Bush Wrote In His 2020 Alternative to Trump

(Newser) – George W. Bush has kept a relatively low political profile since leaving office, but he keeps making headlines while on a media blitz to promote his latest book of paintings. While not calling out former President Trump by name, Bush has made clear that he doesn't like the direction of the Republican party of late. Coverage:

In an interview with People, Bush revealed that he voted not for Trump in 2020 but for Condoleezza Rice, his former secretary of state, as a write-in. "She knows it," said Bush. "But she told me she would refuse to accept the office." Trump's relations with the Bush family have soured after he went after the younger Bush's legacy as president and ridiculed brother Jeb on the campaign trail.

Earlier this week, Bush went on the Today show and described the GOP as "isolationist, protectionist, and, to a certain extent, nativist," calling out anti-immigration rhetoric in particular, per NBC News. However, he walked that back a bit in his People interview. "Really what I should have said—there's loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists, and nativists," he said. "My concerns [are] about those -isms," he added, "but I painted with too broad a brush ... because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem."

