(Newser) – Former President George W. Bush delivered his strongest criticism yet of the Republican Party on Tuesday, essentially suggesting he doesn't recognize it anymore. He described the current GOP as "isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist," Politico reports. Bush made the comments in a live interview on NBC's Today show. His criticism of former President Trump was less direct. Bush agreed that a mainstream Republican—who supports limited gun control measures, for example—could win his party's presidential nomination in 2024. "I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get problems solved," he said, "I think the person has a shot. ... But, you know, I'm just an old guy they put out to pasture," he added. More highlights:

