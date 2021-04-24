Dodgers, Giants Change Rules for Vaccinated Fans

(Newser) – A couple of California stadiums are experimenting with special seating this weekend. If fans can prove they've been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, they'll be admitted to sections holding only other people who are protected from the coronavirus. Masks will still be required in the two loge sections at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, CNN reports, but social distancing will not be required. The masks can be removed when eating or drinking in the sections, which seat about 500. Oracle Park in San Francisco, which requires a negative coronavirus test for admittance, has set aside several seating groups, where people over age 15 who show proof of vaccination can sit close together to watch the Giants, per ESPN. The San Diego Padres set aside sections at two-thirds capacity for protected fans earlier this month.

"We're just excited to get back in the stadium," said a Dodgers fan in one of the sections. "This is such an integral part of all of our lives." The team planned to open an outfield gate just for those fans to enter and exit. For fans age 2 to 15, the Dodgers and Giants want to see a negative test. Five counties in California have major league baseball stadiums; all are in the state's orange tier, which usually allows operation at roughly one-third of normal capacity if everyone's been tested or vaccinated. State changes earlier this month allow for the special sections, per KTLA. (The Texas Rangers blew right past pandemic restrictions for their home opener.)