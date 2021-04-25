Elon Musk Adding Something Unexpected to Resume

(Newser) – Elon Musk is again doing something unlikely for one of the world's richest people: hosting Saturday Night Live. As the AP notes, it's not a typical choice for the sketch comedy show, either. But the timing may be just right for the self-anointed "Technoking" of Tesla, who's other company SpaceX just successfully ferried four astronauts to the International Space Station a day after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. SNL has also welcomed business moguls before, including late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and former president Donald Trump (multiple times).

And Musk is no stranger to the spotlight. The billionaire has previously made guest appearances on The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and other shows, per NPR. SNL made the announcement Saturday in a tweet that noted Musk will be accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus. Musk himself tweeted about the news, quipping, "Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is." The episode is scheduled to air May 8. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)