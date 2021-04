(Newser) – Anthony Hopkins has won his first Oscar since he took one home for playing Hannibal Lecter, the AP reports. Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise winner. The late Chadwick Boseman was expected to win the award, which in a very rare move from the academy was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture. It was also an anti-climax on a show where Hopkins wasn’t present to accept the trophy he won for his work on The Father. "An absent Anthony Hopkins winning over Chadwick Boseman during a ceremony built to end around a Boseman win while [presenter] Joaquin Phoenix awkwardly stumbles through it all is...wow. Chaos!" reads one sample Twitter reaction. Another: "Every single indication felt like they moved around the categories so that Chadwick Boseman would win best actor at the very end of the show. And then Anthony Hopkins wins, doesn’t give a speech, and they roll credits. This is MAXIMUM chaotic energy." The rest of the winners from the Sunday night ceremony, per the AP:

Best picture: Nomadland

Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

International film: Another Round, Denmark

story continues below