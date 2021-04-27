In Devastating Video, Crew of Doomed Sub Sings 'Goodbye'

(Newser) – A heartbreaking video released by the Indonesian military shows the crew of the doomed Indonesian Navy submarine singing a farewell song. The video was shot weeks ago, before the sub went missing Wednesday, its wreckage ultimately found on the sea floor Sunday, split into three pieces, and all 53 crew members declared dead. The KRI Nanggala's commander is among those shown in the video singing "Sampai Jumpa," which translates as "See You Later" or "Goodbye," to bid adieu to the outgoing commander of the Navy's submarine corps as one crew member plays guitar.

The song's lyrics include, "Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you, I wish all the best for you." The outgoing commander's successor took over in March, CBS News reports. It's still not clear what caused the sub, which was taking part in a torpedo drill off Bali just before it vanished, to sink, but the military is making plans to salvage it, and the bodies of its crew, from more than 2,600 feet underwater. (Read more Indonesia stories.)