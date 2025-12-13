Police Search for Gunman After 2 Are Killed at Brown University

Officers go building to building looking for at least one suspect
Posted Dec 13, 2025 5:39 PM CST
Police Search for Gunman After 2 Are Killed at Brown University
Emergency personnel gather at Hope and Waterman Streets at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during reports of a shooting.   (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

At least one gunman opened fire at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, killing at least two people and wounding several others. Providence's mayor said eight people were in critical condition, per the Guardian. Officials urged students and staff to take shelter as officers were going building to building in the early evening to search for suspects, WPRI reports. Engineering design exams were underway in the Barus & Holley building on campus when the shooting began there, per the AP. The seven-story complex houses the School of Engineering and physics department.

Little information was released about the victims or the attack. Saturday was the second day of final exams at Brown. The engineering building is on the eastern side of the campus, per the New York Times. The university, as well as President Trump, announced that a suspect was in custody, then reversed themselves. The FBI said it has joined the law enforcement response.

