Police Search for Gunman After 2 Are Killed at Brown University

At least one gunman opened fire at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, killing at least two people and wounding several others. Providence's mayor said eight people were in critical condition, per the Guardian. Officials urged students and staff to take shelter as officers were going building to building in the early evening to search for suspects, WPRI reports. Engineering design exams were underway in the Barus & Holley building on campus when the shooting began there, per the AP. The seven-story complex houses the School of Engineering and physics department.