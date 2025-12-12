Charles Says Cancer Treatment Will Become Less Intensive

Britain's King Charles III said Friday that his cancer treatment is being dialed back, describing the change as a milestone made possible by swift medical action and strict adherence to doctors' advice. In a televised message aired as part of the Stand Up to Cancer campaign, the 76-year-old monarch said early detection and modern therapies had significantly helped his recovery, NBC News reports. "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care," he said, adding that he had been "profoundly moved" by the "community of care" surrounding cancer patients.

Buckingham Palace is not describing the king's cancer as being in remission and has declined to disclose what kind he has or the stage of the disease. A spokesperson, speaking ahead of the broadcast, said that Charles had responded exceptionally well and that his treatment would now shift into a "precautionary phase" that will be regularly reviewed. Officials say he will continue to avoid discussing his specific diagnosis, following what they describe as guidance from cancer specialists to focus instead on supporting all patients affected by the illness. But Charles said in his address that "my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."

Charles revealed his diagnosis in February 2024, less than a year and a half after his accession to the throne. He resumed public duties within two months and has said he takes comfort from being able to maintain "a full and active life" during treatment. "I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," the king said, per the BBC. "Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams."