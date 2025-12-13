Tourist Stabbed While Changing Baby's Diaper in Macy's

A trip to New York City took a violent turn for a California tourist on Thursday when she was stabbed while changing her baby's diaper in a restroom at Macy's flagship store, police say. Per ABC News , the woman was in a seventh-floor bathroom at the Herald Square location around 3pm when she was allegedly attacked from behind by 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to the NYPD.

The victim, who was visiting Manhattan with her husband and infant daughter, was said to have been stabbed multiple times in the back and arm. Her husband disarmed the suspect and held her until officers arrived, authorities said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was in stable condition; the infant wasn't hurt. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said both the victim and her husband are employees of that agency. People reports that the victim is 39.

Police described the attack as apparently unprovoked and said the investigation is ongoing, per ABC. Aherne has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was ordered held without bail at a Friday court appearance.

The Manhattan DA's office said Aherne had previously been arrested in Massachusetts for putting out death threats against Sen. Elizabeth Warren; the woman is said to have told authorities that she has a history of psychiatric hospitalization. Macy's said in a statement it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and deferred further questions to law enforcement, per WABC.