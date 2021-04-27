New Yorkers Get a Lesson on Returning Census Forms

(Newser) – New census numbers released Monday show that US population growth has slowed significantly in the last decade. The numbers also confirm that the population continues to shift to the West and the South and away from the Northeast and the Midwest, notes Intelligencer. A look at some of the other key takeaways:

Six winners: Texas will gain two House seats after the 2022 election, while five other states gain one: Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon.

Texas will gain two House seats after the 2022 election, while five other states gain one: Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon. Seven losers: Seven states will lose a House seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Seven states will lose a House seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. So close: The census counted New York's population as 20,215,751. If only 89 more people had returned their census forms, the state would not have lost a congressional seat, reports the New York Times. Instead, Minnesota would have. It's the smallest such margin in modern times.

