Eliot Page After Surgery: No More Feeling 'Panicked'

(Newser) – The 34-year-old actor Elliot Page says he finally feels comfortable in his body "for probably the first time." He sits down with Oprah Winfrey for an episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, to air in full on Friday. In a clip shared with E! News, the star of Umbrella Academy and Juno tears up while describing his most joyful moment since transitioning from female to male. "It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror, and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he says. "Just being in a T-shirt," he adds, immediately choking up. "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time." Last month, Page told Time that he'd undergone top surgery, which he described as "lifesaving."

Page says he came out as transgender for "my own wellbeing and my mental health" but also saw the opportunity to help others, considering his privilege and platform. "Knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I have faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing ... it absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that," Page says in another interview clip, shared on his Instagram page. Page references legislation aiming to "take gender-affirming health care away from children" as well as Republican efforts to thwart the Equality Act in a Vanity Fair interview ahead of Friday's release. Yet "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler," Page tells trans journalist and friend Thomas Page McBee. "I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be." (Read more Elliot Page stories.)