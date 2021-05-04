(Newser) – Conan O'Brien fans can mark the calendar: June 24 will be his final Conan show on TBS. The late-night host confirmed on Monday that he is indeed leaving after 11 years, reports Deadline. O'Brien will be shifting to a weekly format on HBO Max, which he referred to as his "fourth iteration" of a show since he began at NBC in 1993. "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished here," O'Brien said of TBS, per the New York Times. "And so what I'd like is I'd like these last couple of weeks to be a fond look back at all the absurd madness that my team and I have concocted."

He also promised "there will be shockingly few, if any, references to Donald Trump" in the home stretch. O'Brien won't be cutting ties completely with the network: He'll continue to create Conan Without Borders specials, notes Yahoo Entertainment. In his Monday announcement, O'Brien thanked TBS because it "gave me a home when I needed one most," a reference to his controversial departure from NBC after replacing Jay Leno. (Before late night, of course, O'Brien wrote for The Simpsons.)