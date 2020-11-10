(Newser) – It's one of the classics in the long history of The Simpsons: the monorail episode. More precisely, it's "Marge vs. the Monorail," the 12th episode of season 4. "With its grand scale, silly asides, and abundance of absurdist humor, [the episode] represented a stark departure from the show's established formula," writes Sean Cole at Vice. In fact, the episode "helped to chart a new course" for the show, and Cole talks to some of the key people involved. Some highlights:

Coup for Conan: The 1993 script is by a young Conan O'Brien, then a newbie on the staff. Showrunner Mike Reiss tells Cole that nobody thought the pitch would fly with executive producer James L. Brooks, but Brooks loved it. "Conan sold three script ideas at that meeting—his first meeting—and I don't think anyone had ever done that, before or since."

