Hot Mic Picks Up McCarthy Saying He's 'Had It' With Cheney

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made his frustration with Rep. Liz Cheney clear Tuesday, whether he realized it or not. He told Fox & Friends that his members have expressed concerns about Cheney remaining as conference chair after her criticism of former President Trump. She voted to impeach him after the attack on the Capitol, but McCarthy said that isn't the issue, Politico reports. "That decision has been made," he said. But Republicans have said her clashes with Trump divert attention and affect her ability to do the job of conference chair. "We all need to be working as one if we're able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given, they are earned. And that's about the message about going forward." A spokesman for Cheney said later in the day that question is whether the party will "perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue."

McCarthy's comments before the Fox interview, which were picked up by a hot mic, were more direct. "I think she's got real problems," he told co-host Steve Doocy off the air. "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence." A tape that was reviewed by Axios caught the comments. McCarthy said he assumes someone will bring a motion to vote Cheney out of the job. Republicans have become more vocal in criticizing her and supporting Trump. After Trump issued a statement Monday calling President Biden's election victory "the big lie," Cheney answered that it's the people calling the election fraudulent who are spreading "the big lie." House Republicans are to meet next Wednesday. Any Republican could propose a resolution to remove Cheney, or McCarthy could call a vote. Several members are trying to build support to be her replacement. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)