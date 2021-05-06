Liz Cheney's Possible Successor Weighs In

(Newser) – GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik has emerged as a leading contender to replace Liz Cheney in the No. 3 spot among House Republicans, and on Thursday she helped strengthen that case on her own behalf during an interview with Steve Bannon. Coverage:

The 36-year-old New York congresswoman stressed her support for Donald Trump during the interview, a stark contrast with Cheney's continued criticism of him, notes CNN. Asked about party strategy for the 2022 elections, she said that her "vision is to run with support from the President and his coalition of voters," referring to Trump.

"We are going to run as an alternative to the Biden agenda," she added. "This is also about being one team. I'm committed to being a voice and sending a clear message that we are one team, and that means working with the President (again, referring to Trump) and working with all of our excellent Republican members of Congress." (Cheney, on the other hand, says the party is at "turning point" and must reject Trump's claims that Joe Biden stole the election.)

