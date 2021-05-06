Liz Cheney Op-Ed Does Not Mince Words

(Newser) – Liz Cheney does not hold back in a new Washington Post op-ed, in which she declares that the GOP has reached a "turning point" and must decide, as history watches, whether to remain faithful to the Constitution. Her words come as former President Donald Trump renewed his insistence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy did an about-face, reversing course from his initial stance, following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, that Trump was responsible for the mob attack. "I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law," Cheney writes. That means it's well past time to accept the election results.

She calls for a three-part plan for Republicans: back Justice Department investigations into Jan. 6, "support a parallel bipartisan review by a commission with subpoena power to seek and find facts" into the attack, and go back to the "genuinely conservative" principles they stand for, rather than continuing to be taken in by Trump's "cult of personality." None of this means she's veering to the other side—she calls out "the ridiculous wokeness of our political rivals, the irrational policies at the border and runaway spending that threatens a return to the catastrophic inflation of the 1970s"—but she believes Republicans can only move forward if they back away from Trump. "History is watching," she writes. "Our children are watching."