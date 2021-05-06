Shooting at Middle School in Idaho Injures 3

(Newser) – A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities said. The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, per the AP. Police were called to the school around 9:15am, and students were evacuated to a nearby high school. Parents lined up to be reunited with their children. Bonneville County sheriff's Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the investigation is still underway and no additional information was available. He said the school was still in the process of accounting for and releasing all the students.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter," said Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin. “We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School. What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.” Rigby is a small city about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The attack appears to be Idaho's second school shooting. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was struck by the gunfire, but one student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell.