Idaho Middle School Shooting Suspect Is 6th-Grade Girl

(Newser) – The suspect in a Thursday morning school shooting that left three people injured has been identified as a sixth-grade girl who attends the school. Police have not revealed many further details about her, but the Post-Register reports she lives in Idaho Falls. The suspect was initially reported to be male. Two students and one staff member at Rigby Middle School had what medical officials classified as "non-life-threatening extremity injuries," KTVB reports. The adult, a custodian, was shot once and has already been released; one student was shot once and the other twice, with both listed Thursday night as being in fair condition. The students, a boy and a girl, may need surgery, ABC News reports.

Police say a female teacher got the handgun away from the suspect and detained her until authorities arrived. "I love my students so much! It is why I teach!!" the teacher posted on a Facebook page for the city of Rigby. "They make my heart happy every every day!!!! All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together." The entire incident, which began in a hallway where two victims were shot and moved outside where the final victim was shot, was caught on surveillance video. No charges have yet been filed, the Idaho Statesman reports, but police say the suspect could face three counts of attempted murder. (Read more Idaho stories.)