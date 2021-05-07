Back in Court, Holmes Looks on Verge of Small Win

(Newser) – Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' trial on fraud charges is still months away, but she was back in court for the first time in more than a year this week as the sides argued over what information should be included. The argument about whether jurors should hear about Holmes' luxury lifestyle played out on a third day of hearings Thursday in federal court in San Jose, Calif. In addition to information on her salary, which attorneys said was "a couple hundred thousand a year," prosecutors want jurors to hear details on things like personal shopping and private jet travel that they say could show Holmes was willing to commit fraud to maintain a life of abundance, per the Wall Street Journal. It's just one of a number of things lawyers for Holmes, once thought to be worth $4.5 billion, are aiming to block.

The Journal notes defense attorneys also made the case that violations logged by the FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services should be excluded because they could be misread of signs of guilt. "The jury could convict based on violation of a regulation, that’s the danger," an attorney for Holmes told US District Judge Edward Davila. Davila, who heard arguments on more than 20 motions related to what jurors might hear, did not rule on any of them, though he appeared to be leaning toward disallowing information on Holmes' lifestyle, per the Mercury News. "It seems like that's designed to engage a class conversation amongst the jurors which I think you'd agree would be a little dangerous," he told prosecutors. Holmes' trial, most recently delayed due to Holmes' pregnancy, is set to begin in late August. She's pleaded not guilty. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)