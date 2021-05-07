Glenn Close: 'First of All, I Am Not a Loser'

(Newser) – Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actor wants to make one thing clear: she is not a loser. Close has been nominated for best actress four times, and she competed for her fourth best supporting actress honor at last month's Academy Awards. When Minari star Youn Yuh-jung won the prize, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win." It prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close's defense, “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville."

Close, 74, told the AP said she didn't see the article or Paulson's tweet, but she quickly responded with: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser." “Who in that category is a loser?" she asks. "You’re there, you’re five people honored for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?" The press is fixated on winners and losers, she adds. Looking directly in the camera, she ended with: “I say, (expletive) them!" Close's career includes wins at mostly every major awards show. She is a three-time winner at the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Awards. She's earned three Grammy nominations and competed at the Oscars with the films The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.