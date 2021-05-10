(Newser) – Scarlett Johansson has had enough of the Golden Globes. The A-list actress has called for Hollywood to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Los Angeles Times reports. Johansson said in a Saturday statement that she’s fielded sexist questions and remarks that "bordered on sexual harassment" from members of HFPA while promoting her films and has, "for many years, refused to participate in their [press] conferences" as a result. She linked the organization to Harvey Weinstein and his pursuit of Oscar accolades in her call for reform. Johansson is just the latest star to call out the HFPA, which fired its president last month for calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

