Scarlett Johansson has had enough of the Golden Globes. The A-list actress has called for Hollywood to “step back” from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Los Angeles Times reports. Johansson said in a Saturday statement that she’s fielded sexist questions and remarks that "bordered on sexual harassment" from members of HFPA while promoting her films and has, "for many years, refused to participate in their [press] conferences" as a result. She linked the organization to Harvey Weinstein and his pursuit of Oscar accolades in her call for reform. Johansson is just the latest star to call out the HFPA, which fired its president last month for calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."
The HFPA, which has no Black voting members
, voted Thursday on proposed reforms, mostly in the vein of adding more members, Deadline
reports. Will it be enough? Not for Time’s Up, a group that raises money to support victims of sexual harassment, which called the plans "window-dressing platitudes," Entertainment Weekly
reports. Fellow Avenger and Golden Globe winner Mark Ruffalo was likewise unimpressed and expressed as much on social media Friday. "Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award," he wrote. Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, and Jennifer Salke, who leads Amazon Studios, on Friday said they wouldn't work with the HFPA in this form. Salke said she is "awaiting a sincere and significant resolution," Vulture
reports.
