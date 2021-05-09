(Newser) – A CBS soccer commentator has apologized for attributing a red card to a player's "Latino temperament." Jim Beglin made the comment during a match Tuesday between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, ESPN reports. Angel Di Maria, who's from Argentina, had just been penalized for kicking a Manchester City defender. As he walked off the field, Beglin said, "It's that Latino temperament."

story continues below

Social media erupted, per TMZ, and Beglin tried to correct himself minutes later on the air. "For anybody that's taken offense, I do apologize—sincerely apologize." He posted a statement later about his use of a "racial stereotype," per Sports Illustrated, saying, "I fully understand the severity of what I said." He continued, "This was inappropriate and unacceptable" and "I will learn from this and be better moving forward." Beglin, 57, is a former player. CBS has not commented on the matter. (Read more stereotypes stories.)