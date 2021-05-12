Beloved St. Elsewhere Star Dead at 106

(Newser) – Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s St. Elsewhere was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106. Lloyd's son, Michael Lloyd, said his father died Tuesday at his home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, the AP reports. His credits stretch from the earliest known US TV drama, 1939's On the Streets of New York on the nascent NBC network, to 21st-century projects including Modern Family and The Practice. On Broadway, Lloyd played the Fool opposite Louis Calhern’s King Lear in 1950, co-starred with Jessica Tandy in the comedy Madam, Will You Walk and directed Jerry Stiller in The Taming of the Shrew in 1957.

“If modern film history has a voice, it is Norman Lloyd’s,” reviewer Kenneth Turan wrote in the Los Angeles Times in 2012 after Lloyd regaled a Cannes Film Festival crowd with anecdotes about rarified friends and colleagues including Charlie Chaplin and Jean Renoir. The wiry, 5-foot-5 Lloyd, whose energy was boundless off-screen as well, continued to play tennis into his 90s. In 2015, he appeared in the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck. His most notable film part was as the villain who plummets off the Statue of Liberty in 1942's Saboteur, directed by Hitchcock, who also cast Lloyd in the classic thriller 1945’s Spellbound. He was also part of Welles’ 1937 modern-dress fascist-era production of Julius Caesar that has gone down in history as one of the landmark stage pieces in the American theater. (More on his life here.)