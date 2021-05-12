Caitlyn Jenner Caught in Fib About Voting Record

(Newser) – Caitlyn Jenner told CNN on Tuesday that she "didn't even vote" in November's presidential election. "Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president?" she said from her home in Malibu, Calif., adding she didn't have a position on 12 measures on the California ballot—covering affirmative action, rent control, and gig workers, to name a few—so she went golfing instead. The statement was "baffling for a gubernatorial candidate trying to establish her political credibility," reports Politico. It also isn't true, according to Los Angeles County records. A certified document from the registrar's office shows Jenner voted in the general elections in 2020, 2016, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2006, 2004, and 2000. GOP strategist Tim Rosales tells Politico there have been candidates exposed for claiming to have voted when they didn't. "But I've never heard it the opposite way."

Rosales adds there are probably "a lot of people scrambling right now" inside Jenner's campaign. A rep would only say that Jenner had voted on "some local issues." Some have suggested the Republican being counseled by former Trump advisers went astray while trying to distance herself from the former president, whom she supported until 2018. She'd initially been asked who got her vote for president in 2020, and said she didn't support any candidate. Jenner received just 6% support in the first major poll since announcing her candidacy, per Politico. That's compared to 22% support for former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and 14% support for former Rep. Doug Ose. Support for the recall vote is at 36%, while 49% want Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to stick around.