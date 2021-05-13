(Newser) – Courtney Stodden, the young beauty pageant queen who made headlines after marrying 50-something actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16, recently sat down with the Daily Beast to talk about what she says was a "psychologically and mentally" abusive relationship with her now ex-husband. But Stodden, 26, also threw out the names of a few other people she says have been cruel to her, including Joy Behar, Courtney Love, and Chrissy Teigen, whom, when Teigen briefly left Twitter earlier this year, Stodden accused of cyberbullying. Stodden now elaborates to the Daily Beast on her interactions with Teigen, noting that back when she was still a teen, she saw mocking tweets about herself from Teigen, who also sent her private messages online "[telling] me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'" She said those words from the model and others led to "a lot of dark moments in my life," including times when she wanted to take her own life.

In a Wednesday Twitter thread, Teigen, 35, responded to Stodden's claims, noting she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" at her past actions, though "that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," she wrote. "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." Teigen added she's tried to make contact with Stodden privately, but that she also wanted to publicly apologize. "I'm so sorry, Courtney," she wrote. "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." Stodden has seen Teigen's apology, and she says she accepts it and forgives her, per a Wednesday Instagram post. But she adds she's never heard from Teigen or her team in private, and she put up a screenshot showing how Teigen has her blocked on Twitter. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," she writes. (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)