Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly Split Shortly After Buying Mansion

(Newser) – A global pandemic can be too much for even the strongest relationship. Maybe that’s why Trevor Noah is single again? The Daily Show host had been quietly dating Minka Kelly of Friday Night Lights and Titans fame since last summer, but they split recently, People reports. Moving in together can be a major stressor, too. The couple never confirmed their relationship, so it’s possible Noah bought his 27.5 million six-bedroom house in Bel Air as a bachelor pad earlier this year. But there was plenty of room for two lovebirds planning a future together, TMZ reports.

story continues below

The pair appeared to be happy, if close-mouthed about the relationship, and were photographed out together often, enjoying low-key adventures like In-N-Out Burger takeout on Noah’s 37th birthday, Page Six reports. Whatever the cause of the split, on which neither star offered a comment, Kelly seems to be doing fine. Or fine enough for the 40-year-old to post a major thirst trap on Instagram recently. (Read more Trevor Noah stories.)