Space Force Officer Relieved of Command After Podcast Comments

(Newser) – A Space Force commander is out of a job after his controversial appearance on The Steve Gruber Show, a conservative podcast. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier alleges in his new self-published book Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military that Marxism is increasingly influential in the US military, a theory he discussed on the podcast, CNN reports. He also discussed the book on the Information Operation podcast, Military.com reports. In doing so, he decried what he called the "anti-American" 1619 Project, which investigates the ways in which slavery shaped American institutions, as well as critical race theory, which he said is "rooted in Marxism."

story continues below

A Defense Department official says Lohmeier was relieved of his command "due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead" after the podcast appearances; it's not clear what his temporary assignment is currently. An investigation will determine whether Lohmeier's comments were "prohibited partisan political activity," the official says. Another official says the probe will also look at the process by which Lohmeier published the book; Lohmeier says he consulted his chain of command, but that hasn't been officially confirmed. Rep. Matt Gaetz called Lohmeier "a Patriot telling the truth about the attempted wokeification of our military - and worse. His demotion is clearly retaliatory. I will be seeking action on this in the Armed Services Committee." (Read more Space Force stories.)