Cops: Brothers' Fight Over Laundry Escalates Horribly

(Newser) – An argument between two brothers about laundry on Sunday morning escalated horrifically, say police in Portland, Oregon. Shane Finnell, 25, is accused of killing sister-in-law Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, People reports. According to court documents seen by the Oregonian, Jordan Arb told investigators that his brother threw a potted plant at him during the argument and then walked over to Arb-Bloodgood, who was sitting in a patio chair facing away from him, and shot her in the back of the head at close range with a handgun.

story continues below

Police say Arb-Bloodgood died at the scene. A neighbor told officers that after hearing a gunshot, he saw Finnell flailing his arms and looking upset. Court documents state that the neighbor told police that when he asked what had happened, Finnell told him he had shot "Alex." An arrest affidavit states that moments after his arrest, Finnell told police, "I did a horrible thing." He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, KPTV reports. (Read more Portland, Oregon stories.)