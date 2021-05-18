Hitter Takes 94mph Pitch to the Face

(Newser) – A New York Mets outfielder has assured everyone that he's OK after taking a fastball to the face in a game Monday night. Kevin Pillar was left with multiple nasal fractures, however, and plans to meet with a specialist, CNN reports. The scare took place in Atlanta, where he was hit by a pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb. Pillar didn't have time to turn his head before the 94mph fastball hit him, per CBS, and he fell to the ground with blood coming from his nose.

The outfielder was helped to his feet and off the field, per ESPN, with towels held to his face, and the Braves removed Webb from the game. Pillar, who was taken to a hospital for a CT scan, later tweeted his thanks to those who checked on him. "Scary moment but I'm doing fine," he tweeted. The bases were loaded when the pitch hit Pillar, scoring a run that turned out to be the difference in the Mets' victory. Pillar noted that in his tweet, with "#RBI #gamewinner." (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)