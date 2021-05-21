(Newser) – Ted Cruz has stirred up controversy again, this time over an Army ad and his view that left-leaning advocates are turning soldiers into "pansies." But he's getting a lot of pushback about that. Coverage:

This all began when Cruz commented on a TikTok video that purports to contrast an ad for the Russian army with one from the US Army. "Holy crap," tweeted Cruz. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea."

The Russian ad shows brawny male soldiers doing pushups and jumping out of a plane, per the Hill. The American one is animated and tells the story of US Army Cpl. Emma Malonelord, who was raised by two moms. You can watch it here. It's one of a series of animated ads the Army put out highlighting individual members.

story continues below