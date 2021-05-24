(Newser) – Bob Dylan turned 80 years old on Monday. Got a favorite song of his? Mick Jagger picks "Desolation Row." In the Guardian, Jagger notes that the song is ostensibly about "governmental, military control," but he also calls it a "really lovely song" despite the topic. "You can listen to it all the time and still get something wonderful and new from it." The Guardian piece includes favorite Dylan picks from others, including Judy Collins ("Bob Dylan's Dream") and Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips ("It's Alright, Ma"). More Dylan coverage:

Reading material: The New Yorker presents a collection of Dylan profiles over the years, the earliest one dating back to 1964, when Nat Hentoff visited Dylan's studio. "Wiry, tense, and boyish, Dylan looks and acts like a fusion of Huck Finn and a young Woody Guthrie," writes Hentoff.