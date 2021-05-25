 
Mom Shot, Killed as She Started Driving Kids to School

San Antonio woman found dead in driver's seat, with her 3 kids in the car
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 25, 2021 3:38 AM CDT

(Newser) – A San Antonio woman was about to drive her three children to school Monday morning when she was fatally shot as the kids looked on. The 28-year-old was found dead behind the wheel of her car, with the 10-year-old, 6-year-old, and 2-year-old inside, KTSA reports. A witness told police they saw the woman's 30-year-old estranged husband approach the car before the shooting. KSAT reports a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody by police, and authorities say they are "relatively certain" he is the woman's estranged husband, who had violated a protective order multiple times since 2018 and was out on bond Monday. The children are in their grandmother's care. (Read more Texas stories.)

