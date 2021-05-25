Airbnb Not Cool With Cabin That Banned Vaccinated Guests

(Newser) – Airbnb has stepped in after an eyebrow-raising listing for a Montana cabin surfaced. As revealed by journalist Charlie Warzel on Twitter, the listing said no one who had been vaccinated for COVID-19 was allowed to stay there, because "it has now been scientifically proven and is clearly stated on the vaccine manufacturers [sic] web sites, that the mRNA protein in the ingredients SHED through the vaccinated persons [sic] skin, breath etc, and will be passed along to non-vaccinated people." Asked by Warzel how exactly a guest's vaccination status was verified, the host said the honor system was being used.

Then the host apparently realized Warzel's tweet about the cabin had gone viral, because they messaged again informing him he was not welcome to stay there. BuzzFeed reports that Airbnb suspended the listing as of Sunday night for, per a rep, "promoting COVID misinformation in violation of our content policy." As for the listing's claim of vaccine shedding, an expert firmly debunks that to NBC Montana: "People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose absolutely no risk to other people. There’s no virus produced by the vaccine. There’s nothing that anybody sheds after being vaccinated. So there’s no conceivable way a vaccinated person can be of any harm to anyone else, vaccinated or unvaccinated." (Read more Airbnb stories.)