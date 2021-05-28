Brace Yourself for A Quiet Place Part II

(Newser) – Writer-director John Krasinski's followup to 2018's "masterful" A Quiet Place arrives in theaters only on Friday, ahead of an expected streaming release this summer, and critics are raving once again. The movie has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from the first scene, which serves as a prequel, A Quiet Place Part II picks up where the previous film left off, in a world overrun by sound-sensitive aliens—this time, with a newborn baby in the picture. Four takes:



"I really liked the first Quiet Place and was skeptical Krasinski could top it but I'm here to shout loudly that he has," writes Chris Hewitt at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, describing the sequel as "everything you want a summer horror movie to be." As mother Evelyn Abbott, Emily Blunt can convey a complicated idea with only a facial expression, he writes. Meanwhile, Krasinski is "not afraid to guide the story into a situation that seems impossible to get out of, only to find an ingenious way to do just that."

"If the first film was purely a story of survival, the sequel is all about discovery" and it's "every bit as good and scary as its predecessor," writes Johnny Oleksinski at the New York Post. Blunt "is a force … especially in moments when her maternal need to protect her kids turns her into a gun-toting superhero." But it's the young actors, Noah Jupe and deaf actor Millicent Simmonds, who really shine, taking their characters "to deeper and braver places."

