Capitol Officer's Mother Lobbies GOP Senators

The mother of the late Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, met with several Republican senators Thursday to ask for their support of a commission to investigate the riot. Gladys Sicknick had requested a meeting with all GOP senators, Politico reports, though she knows most plan to vote no. She told reporters she hoped to change minds, per CNN. "Usually I'm staying in the background, and I just couldn't stay quiet anymore," she said. Her son defended the Capitol during the assault and died a day later after suffering from strokes. Brian Sicknick's body lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. "He just was doing his job and he got caught up in it," Gladys Sicknick said. "And it's very sad."

Other senators offered her a meeting with their staffs. Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski said they'll vote to allow the commission, per NBC, but seven more GOP votes are needed to avert a filibuster. Sicknick told senators in a statement that while they were locking themselves in their offices, her son "and his fellow officers fought for hours and hours against those animals who were trying to take over the Capitol building and our democracy, as we know it." Sicknick was accompanied Thursday by Sandra Garza, her son's partner, and two Capitol Police officers who were on duty that day. "Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day," Sicknick said. (Read more Brian Sicknick stories.)