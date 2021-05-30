Tensions Shake Commemoration of Tulsa Race Massacre

Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa race massacre, receives a rose from Noah Lambert, left, as she arrives for a luncheon honoring survivors Saturday in Tulsa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

