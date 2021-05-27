Couple Hides Cash in Baby Products

(Newser) – A bleary-eyed new parent picking up diapers or some other baby product at Target stores in the Los Angeles area might have found an unusual surprise back home: a little extra cash. KABC reports that Krystal and Patrick Duhaney played Good Samaritans by tucking a total of about $1,000 in cash in various infant products. (Safely: They didn't break any packaging seals.) They recorded the deed in an Instagram video that has since gone viral.

"When we had our first child ... we struggled to make ends meet, just like most new parents," Krystal Duhaney, a registered nurse, tells the station. The couple has two children. "We really wanted to make things a little easier," she says, adding that she hopes the good deed inspires copy-cat acts elsewhere. It also might not hurt publicity for her business, Milky Mama, which People says focuses on providing breastfeeding support. (Read more uplifting news stories.)