Woman's Body Found in Bag in Locker, Man Charged

A man has been arrested in connection with a body found in a duffel bag. Brett Puett is being held on charges of murder, abandonment, and concealment of a dead body, and fraudulent schemes and artifices, CNN reports. Puett admitted he was involved in the killing, police in Kingman, Arizona, say. The body in question, found in a storage locker last week, is believed to be Debra Childers, 64. Childers’ son reported her missing May 12 after not hearing from her in months. Police say it’s likely she was killed in November, ABC News reports. Puett also admitted to driving Childers’ vehicle and making withdrawals from her bank account, police say.

Puett and Childers knew each other, having met last summer while living in their cars. The Kingman police say Childers was killed while sharing a motel room with Puett, 35. After Childers was reported missing, police discovered Puett using her car and money, and searched her storage units, finding a body, but medical examiners have not yet confirmed the identity.