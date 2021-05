Tennis Star Faces Expulsion Over Media Stance

(Newser) –

Naomi Osaka kept her word, and now she’s being fined. Osaka, ranked No. 2 in tennis worldwide, recently announced she wouldn’t speak to the media after matches, and French Open officials have now attached a $15,000 price tag to that. Since she’s the highest paid female athlete of all time, she might be taking that in stride. But now she is being warned she could be expelled from the tournament, the BBC reports. Osaka, representing Japan, said she was declining interviews to protect her mental health. After she refused to speak to the press after winning her match Sunday against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania, she was hit with the fine. She was also hit with the promise that the fines will get bigger and she could be suspended from future Grand Slams.